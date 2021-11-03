AUBURN — After 10 years of steady sewer rates within the City of Auburn, residents could see a slight jump in their bills in 2022.
The Auburn City Council took the first step in looking at rate adjustments Tuesday night to fund upcoming projects within the city. The council passed an omnibus sewer ordinance on first reading by a 4-0 vote, with three council members absent.
Mayor Mike Ley said the city administration has been looking at utility rates over the past year and a half as they plan for the future.
“It is our belief that our citizens would be better served with small increases instead of a large one,” Ley said.
If approved by the council during its Nov. 16 meeting, residents will see a 6% increase in their sewer bills in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Residents using 4,000 gallons a month currently pay $45.46. Over the next three years, rates would jump to $48.19, $51.08 and $54.14 in 2024.
The rate increase will put city residents paying comparable rates to neighboring cities and towns. Auburn’s rate is currently on the low end of the spectrum when compared to neighboring cities and towns. The increase will bring them into a middle range.
Of the neighboring towns and cities, Kendallville currently has the lowest rates at $38.09, and Waterloo is the highest at $72.81.
The last sewer rate increase for city residents was in 2011 — a two-phase rate adjustment — which was never completed.
Eric Walsh, a partner with Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors — who is advising the city on the issue — said the second part of the 2011 rate increase was rescinded because the money wasn’t needed for projects.
In looking at the city’s reserves for the sewer department, Walsh said the city is currently in good shape.
Walsh suggested the city utilize some of its reserve funds to keep the rate increase as minimal as possible.
By year 2025, the city will look to have its capital projects complete and will begin to build back up the revenue side of the operation as revenues are projected to exceed expenditures.
Funding from the rate hike will be used to bring the city’s sewer infrastructure into compliance with the state.
Todd Sattison, wastewater superintendent, said the city is on an agreed order to eliminate combined sewer overflows by 2028.
Over the past several years, the city has improved its infrastructure to bring an end to the overflow situation, with hopefully one more project to complete to fix the issue. That project, which will be located on the east side of Cedar Creek in Eckhart Park, is currently in the preliminary design phase.
Sattison said he is hoping the project will be completed in 2022. The project will incorporate underground storage tanks to hold stormwater during heavy rain events. Although plans aren’t finalized, the underground storage will hold a minimum of 250,000 gallons.
Sattison said the only time the city has issues is during heavy rain events when an inch or more of rain falls in less than an hour.
The 7th Street project, which was completed several years ago, has gone a long way to helping cure the overflow issues. Sattison said it has been five of six years since there has been a CSO from that side of town.
Storm sewer separation was also done from Wilson Street west which has helped. Work is also scheduled to be done on Union Street in 2022 to help alleviate some issues.
Projects will include the replacement or relining of sewer lines to the tune of $200,000 to $300,000 over the next three years.
Looking to the future past 2024, Council President Kevin Webb said the city needs to look at its rates again in 2024.
“Waiting 10 years is too long,” he said.
