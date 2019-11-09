AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension Homemakers will host “Cooking Under Pressure” Monday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. in the lower level of the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn.
Abigail Creigh, health and human sciences educator for Purdue Extension, Noble County, will present information on electric programmable pressure cookers, their features, benefits, how to operate the appliances and sources of recipes.
The cost is $4 and must be paid prior to the class date. Checks should be made payable to DeKalb County Extension Homemakers and mailed to Joan Hursh at 4295 C.R. 47, Auburn, IN 46706. Anyone planning to attend should register by Nov. 15 by calling Hursh at 925-0617.
