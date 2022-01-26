BUTLER — A rural postal carrier suffered minor injuries after her vehicle was struck while stopped at a mailbox in the 5500 block of C.R. 40 Wednesday afternoon.
Joanna Gibson, 45, of Fort Wayne, was stopped at a mailbox when Brian Moore, 58, of Butler, came over the crest of the hill on C.R. 40 and rear-ended her 2003 Buick LeSabre.
Moore, driving a 2004 Ford Expedition, said he did not see Gibson’s vehicle sitting along the east shoulder. Police said Gibson’s vehicle did have a flag on it which indicated it was delivering mail.
Gibson complained of leg pain. Moore didn’t cite any injuries. Gibson’s vehicle received heavy rear-end damage and Moore’s sustained heavy front-end damage.
Gibson refused treatment at the scene after being checked by Parkview EMS.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Butler Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Riverside Towing and Brent’s Towing.
