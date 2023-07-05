AUBURN – In November, the Auburn Board of Works voted to cancel a lease agreement of the city-owned, former electric building with a Fort Wayne man when it determined several conditions of a lease signed in January 2014 were not met.
At that time, lessee Neal Colchin received permission to move forward with a plan to turn the building into a motorcycle museum.
At the Nov. 10 meeting, City Attorney Erik Weber outlined several of the requirements of that agreement, which included the creation of a non-profit corporation, tuck-pointing of interior and exterior walls, installation of heating and fire alarm systems and restrooms.
None of those had happened at the time of that meeting, Weber told the board. Despite pleas from Colchin, after some discussion, board members voted to end the lease.
At that meeting, Colchin threatened to sue the city for breach of contract, loss of potential income, intimidation and assault among other allegations.
After those threats, Mayor Mike Ley responded that the contract had been drawn up to Colchin’s terms but nothing happened. “There’s no way the city is at fault for someone not fulfilling their agreement,” Ley said at the Nov. 10 meeting. “The terms of the contract are clear and the breach expired the contract.”
Wednesday, dressed in a striped prison costume, Colchin appeared before the Board of Works once again.
“Is everyone up to speed with what’s going on there?” he asked.
“What’s up to speed?” Ley responded.
“When you came into office, you took it away from me, right?” Colchin asked.
“No sir,” Ley answered.
“He would have had to have done that with the approval of the Board of Public Works and Safety,” board member Danny McAfee said.
“The building’s always been ours. There’s no taking it back,” Ley said.
“When you took it away from me,” Colchin said.
“We didn’t take it away from you sir. The agreement expired years before I took office,” Ley said.
The debate continued for several minutes.
“Well, then we’re going to go to court,” Colchin said. “How is the city of Auburn served any better by what is happening now than what I was doing for it, and at my expense?”
“Nothing’s happened to that building for six years,” Ley maintained. “Nothing was happening long before we stepped into this office.
“The agreement was never fulfilled, none of the terms, not a single term of the agreement was ever met … zero.”
“You’ve threatened litigation. You’ve left messages with me and you’ve indicated that you’re going to take up action … you did that six months ago at least,” Weber said Wednesday. “I’m just waiting for somebody to contact me about that or for you to go ahead and do it.”
“I’m trying to settle it without that, but it looks like it’s not going to go that way,” Colchin said.
“Mr. Colchin, you say you have an amended agreement. Is that something that you can present to this board as part of the minutes?” board member Herb Horrom interjected.
“Not right now,” Colchin responded.
“Well, why not?” Horrom asked.
“Because I’ve lost it,” Colchin answered.
“Until you do, I don’t think we have anything else to discuss,” Horrom said.
“The reason the mayor called me in is because I had a motorcycle accident,” Colchin continued. “He knew I wasn’t going to be able to fulfill the agreement.
“He asked me what changes I wanted. I told him I didn’t want to be a 401©(3). He said that was fine,” Colchin said. “I told him I didn’t want to carry the insurance any more. He said that was fine.
“There you go. We’ll be talking to each other. I’d like to be put on the meeting the next time and I’ll be here with my attorney.”
In other business, the board approved agreements presented by Building, Planning and Development Administrator Kellie Knauer.
A sign encroachment agreement was approved for the Hangar, formerly the Meteor, at 1714 S. Wayne St. A utility service agreement was approved for Panda Express at 1140 W. 7th St. The board also approved contracts with Martin Riley and NIRCC for Memorial Park.
Assistant City Engineer Troy Ackerman said sidewalk pouring along the south side of West 7th Street should conclude this week. Light bases will be set, sod for grass and tree planting will take place before work shifts to the north side.
Surface asphalt will be laid on Morningstar Road. Iwo Street was completed last week. Striping needs to be added on Center Street. Once Morningstar Road work is finished, two-way traffic will be restored, Ackerman said.
Fire Chief Doug Cox received permission to extend sick leave until July 18 for a firefighter recovering from back surgery.
Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger received approval to update physical standards for the department’s emergency response team.
These street closures were approved:
Wayne Street for about 90 minutes on Friday, Sept. 1 for the ACD Club tour; and
9th Street between Main and Jackson streets from noon Thursday, Aug. 31 until noon Saturday, Sept. 2 for the ACD Club Festival.
Presented by Street Superintendent Bill Brandon, the board approved a change order and authorized payment to Malott Contracting for North Jackson Street ADA ramp construction at $76,585.90.
Water Pollution Control Superintendent Todd Sattison gave an update on the centrifuge project.
“Right now, we’re not processing sludge. We’re right in the middle of our 45-day window of having the press removed and the centrifuge going in,” he said.
Pilings have been poured and the centrifuge should be set later this week.
“Hopefully, they’re still ahead of their time window,” Sattison said. Currently, sludge is being held in the storage tanks at the plant without hauling any material away. “The project’s going well. They’re doing a good job and they’re ahead by a few days.”
