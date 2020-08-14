AUBURN — DeKalb County 4-H is planning to conduct in-person livestock judging this fall, Extension Director Elysia Rodgers said Friday.
The judging will take place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn Sept. 26-Oct. 3, during the traditional week of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. All other fair activities have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however.
In a message to 4-H members, Rodgers said the decision to use in-person judging came after many discussions with the 4-H Council and county Health Department officials.
In change from the usual format, only one livestock show will take place each day, with judging spread over nine days instead of the typical four days.
Rodgers said that in general, most shows will follow these guidelines:
• All Fall Livestock Exhibition Shows will be in a “Show-N-Go” format, meaning each species will show on different days, haul in that morning, show, then you will be allowed to leave as soon as you are done showing for the day.
• You will be asked to show out of your trailer/vehicle, if you are able, to help save on interior sanitizing and cleaning efforts.
• Masks will be required inside all Livestock buildings. This is the current governor’s mandate.
• Social distancing of at least 10 feet is recommended by the local Health Department.
• All shows will be closed to the public. Each exhibitor will be limited to two support people. Colored wrist bands will be given for each species shown to be worn by these people. The shows will be livestreamed for others to watch.
Rodgers said more specific details about each species show will be forthcoming once they are final, but this is the proposed schedule:
• Saturday, Sept. 26: Swine Show; check-in: 7-9 a.m., show starts: 12 noon.
• Sunday, Sept. 27: Rabbit Show; check-in: 7-9 a.m., show starts: 11 a.m.
• Monday, Sept. 28: Dairy Show; check-in: 8-10 a.m., show starts: 12 noon.
• Tuesday, Sept. 29: Dairy Feeder/Dairy Steer Show; check-in: 8-10 a.m., show starts: 12 noon.
• Wednesday, Sept. 30: Beef Show; check-in: 8-10 a.m., show starts: 12 noon.
• Thursday, Oct. 1: Sheep Show; check-in: 8-9:30 a.m., show starts: 11 a.m.
• Friday, Oct. 2: Goat Show; check-in: 7-9 a.m., show starts: 11 a.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 3: Poultry Show ; check-in: 7-9 a.m., show starts: 11 a.m.
Rodgers added, “Even with the best of planning, there is still a chance we may have to show virtual if the governor or local Health Department decides. In anticipation of this, we are asking each exhibitor to upload pictures of their livestock projects to FairEntry when they designate which animals will be shown by which kids. Guidelines for how these pictures need to look will be featured in the next Extension Edge newsletter coming out at the end of the month.
The deadline for FairEntry enrollment has been extended to Sept. 15 to allow for these pictures to be closer to the true exhibition weight of the animal.
The Fall Livestock Auction will be going virtual. Rodgers said the Auction Executive Committee has chosen to work with Breeder’s World: Final Drive to create an add-on auction for youth to participate.
“Thank you all for your patience as we considered all the points to having in-person versus virtual exhibition this fall,” Rodgers wrote. “We look forward to your cooperation as we finalize plans for our youth to exhibit their livestock this fall.”
In July, Noble and LaGrange counties judged 4-H animals in show rings, but animals did not stay at the fairgrounds overnight. Steuben County used virtual judging, based on photos of the animals.
