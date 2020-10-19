Officers arrest 14
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 14 people from Oct. 13-18, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Kendall Smith, 64, of the 300 block of West Hobart Street, Ashley, was arrested Oct. 13 at 1:45 p.m. when he turned himself in to answer a warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Costanzo, 52, of the 37600 block of S.R. 7, Earnest, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 14 at 2:02 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brittany Fraley, 28, of the 200 block of East Airport Road, Kendallville, was arrested Oct. 14 at 5:08 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Wilson, 36, of Northcrest Mobile Home Park, Butler, was arrested Oct. 15 at 12:50 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Morris, 51, of the 700 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 16 at 1 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Austin Ellenberger, 30, of the 19000 block of Hand Road, Huntertown, was arrested Oct. 16 at 10:16 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Skyler Daly, 20, of the 600 block of Railroad Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 16 at 1:56 p.m.by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Doyle Pritchard, 56, of the 4800 block of C.R. 42, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 17 at 1:10 a.m.by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Chad Watson, 43, of the 7900 block of Berryhill Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 17 at 2:03 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jill Hartman, 26, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 17 at 11:20 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Paul Carpenter, 46, of the 1800 block of West Auburn Drive, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 17 at 9:48 p.m. by U.S. Corrections officers on a warrant charging him with driving as a habitual traffic violator after a lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony.
David Truelove, 61, of the 600 block of Freds Court, Kendallville, was arrested Oct. 18 at 2:54 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor and Class C misdemeanor.
Shane Laniyo, 29, of the 500 block of Savannah Lane, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 18 at 4:35 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor and Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Route, 24, of the 7900 block of Decatur Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 18 at 5:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
