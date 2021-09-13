AUBURN — After two days of talking salaries last week, the bulk of Monday’s DeKalb County Council meeting continued to revolve around salaries.
Going into this year’s 2022 budget cycle, the council has put an emphasis on adjusting salaries across the board in all departments after years of having wages below averages in adjacent counties.
The 2022 county salary and wage ordinance — which addresses this issue — was presented and approved on first reading during Monday’s meeting. The issue will be addressed again on second and third reading on Sept. 27.
Council President Rick Ring said there was no standard percentage across the board on the salary increases for 2022.
Councilman Robert Krafft said there was a big jump across the board.
“The vast majority will see significant raises,” he said.
In looking at salaries and how they can be more competitive, the council took the wage study, which was completed in 2019, and added in the cost of living increases from 2019 through 2022.
The raises, however, won’t be going to every county employee, as a small group are already maxed out of their salary range for their position.
This led Councilwoman Eldonna King to propose a 1% raise for those employees who make the maximum set salary for their position. The 1% raise would have affected around nine employees who currently make over the maximum for their positions.
In bringing the motion forward, she said, “Hopefully with what we have done this year, we have made a major move with our risk study and getting everyone in line.”
King’s motion failed due to a lack of a second from another council member.
“I wanted to try because some on that list, perhaps not all, deserve recognition,” she said.
Councilwoman Amy Prosser said the council has worked extensively to set pay ranges for each department.
“If we are going to set limits, we need to stick with them,” Prosser said.
Tuesday’s agenda also discussed suspending salary rules for a department through a “declaratory emergency.”
The issue was brought forth in response to the surveyor’s office, which is currently being run by first deputy Nathan Frye.
Frye has taken over the duties of the office with the absence of Surveyor Michael Kline who has been absent because of a medical leave. With Frye’s increase in job duties have come an increase in pay, plus a $600 monthly stipend which was approved 5-1 on Monday.
The stipend approval will give Frye retro pay from March through October. The issue will be revisited in November by the council. The increase in pay puts Frye’s wages over the current pay of the surveyor.
In setting up salaries, the county has attempted to keep the first deputy’s salaries at 80% of the elected official for all departments.
“DeKalb County is blessed that we have elected officials that come to work five days a week,” said Ring. “They are actually here working.”
County Attorney Donald Stuckey said the extra pay is warranted because of the training it takes to do the surveyor’s job.
After minutes of discussion, the council didn’t take any action on the measure, but continued to approve Frye’s salary adjustment.
In discussing another salary issue, the council approved the hiring of a new employee for the highway department to replace an employee who will be retiring at the end of the year. The approval will allow highway superintendent Ben Parker time to train the employee before the first of the year.
