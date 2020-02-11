AUBURN — For the second week in a row, DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney ClaraMary Winebrenner asked the County Commissioners to return the county’s Title IV-D Child Support Office to the courthouse.
Once again Monday, commissioners gave Winebrenner a skeptical reaction and postponed a final answer.
At Monday’s meeting, commissioner President William Hartman suggested moving the IV-D office back to its space from a decade ago, in the prosecutor’s office on the first floor of the courthouse.
“We’re not sure that it’s going to work if you’re in the surveyor’s office,” Hartman told Winebrenner. On Feb. 3, she had proposed trading spaces with the county surveyor’s office.
“That really doesn’t work,” Winebrenner responded to Hartman’s idea. “You can’t take what has expanded and push it back into the same space.”
The IV-D office, which handles enforcement of child-support payments, moved in 2011 from the courthouse to a then-new county office building at 220 E. 7th St., one block away.
Now, Winebrenner wants to move the IV-D staff back to the courthouse, where a new security system prevents weapons from entering the building. Last week, she cited incidents involving threats and intimidation toward IV-D staff members.
On Feb. 3, county Surveyor Mike Kline supported the idea of trading offices with the IV-D staff, calling it a “win-win” for the two departments.
Commissioners said on Feb. 3 they would wait a week to make a decision. After Monday’s discussion, they postponed any decision until their Feb. 24 meeting.
“I still want to do some more research on this,” Hartman said.
One week ago, commissioners suggested installing a bulletproof window at the IV-D office instead of moving it.
Winebrenner said a bulletproof window was rejected nine years ago when the IV-D office moved.
“It will interfere with our workflow if that glass is there,” a IV-D office administrator Michelle Hausbach told the commissioners Monday. She said it would make it difficult to work with clients.
“Although that would be an easy fix, that’s not the right fix for our office,” Hausbach said about bulletproof glass. The counter in the surveyor’s office would provide plenty of space to meet clients, she added.
Nathan Frye of the surveyor’s office said his department not only is willing to move to 220 W. 7th St., but would prefer to move.
The new security level at the courthouse is inconvenient for people visiting the surveyor’s office, Frye said. They want to bring their cellphones to the surveyor’s office, which has been prohibited since the courthouse security system began operation July 1, 2019.
Frye added that if the IV-D staff moved to the surveyor’s space in the courthouse, the security staff would be right outside their door.
Winebrenner said the 220 W. 7th St. building is not convenient for the IV-D staff, which wastes time in frequent trips to the courthouse.
“Having done if for nine years, the amenities are nice, great, but it’s not worth it for the location,” Winebrenner said. “That’s not where we want to be. It’s where we made a compromise nine years ago, and it’s not a good fit.”
Commissioner Don Grogg supported Hartman’s idea of moving IV-D to its pre-2011 space in the courthouse. He said it is only 85 square feet smaller than the surveyor’s space.
