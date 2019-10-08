AUBURN — Norris Chapel Church will serve a harvest supper Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4:30 p.m. until the food is gone. The church is on C.R. 40-A, five miles east of Auburn.
A meal of ham, green beans, corn, homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, salads, cake, pie and drinks will be served for freewill offerings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.