AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,222 since the start of the pandemic and 212 in the first seven days of January.
Thursday’s new patients include three between birth and age 10; four between ages 11-20; eight from 21-30 years of age; seven between 31-40; one who is 41-50 years old; two who are 51-60; four who are 61-70; three who are 71-80; one who is 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
A total of 68 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, including 34 in December.
