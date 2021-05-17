LAOTTO — A crash triggered by “road rage” left a motorcycle rider hospitalized in critical condition Monday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Jeffrey Clingerman, 28, of Columbia City was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne and placed in the intensive care unit with head trauma and a wrist injury, police said.
Clingerman was traveling north on S.R. 3 at DeKalb C.R. 62 at a high rate of speed at 5:25 p.m., a news release said. He braked abruptly, causing him to eject from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered his injuries as a result of being ejected.
The crash was caused by a “road rage” incident involving another vehicle and driver, a police report said. A sheriff’s deputy said Clingerman decided to slam on his brakes when he became irritated with the other driver for an unknown reason.
Clingerman also allegedly had a suspended license and no motorcycle endorsement, police said.
Parkview DeKalb EMS the LaOtto Fire Department and Indiana State Police assisted county police.
