Eckhart library Friends book sale is April 22
AUBURN — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library will hold a special book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the library annex building, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
The sale will take place during the library’s “Local Author Fair,” which occurs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22. The sale will feature some special items including a large selection of books on World War II, and a small collection of books on the Vietnam War and the Civil War. Books on baseball and DeKalb High School yearbooks from 2002, 2003 and 2004 will also be featured. In addition, a collection of over 30 postcards dating back to 1910 will be available.
For additional information, please contact head book sale volunteer Tom Woodfin at (918) 740-9419.
