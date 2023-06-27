School district to host community meetings
WATERLOO — DeKalb County Central United School District has announced the dates, times, and locations for two July community meetings with a focus on facility improvements.
“The purpose of the meetings is to share information regarding facility improvements, school finance, and answer any questions from the community,” said Superintendent Steve Teders.
The first meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 17 at DeKalb High School and will begin at 7 p.m. and open to anyone interested.
The second meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 20 at Country Meadow Elementary School and will begin at 7 p.m. and open to anyone interested. Special attention will be placed on the financial impact of facility improvements on the agriculture and farming communities.
Although the school board conducts monthly work sessions and school board meetings, the district stated it believes it is important to branch out into the community to actively seek feedback. Stakeholder engagement is one of the district’s core values and is considered critical in maintaining a working relationship with our families and members within the community, the district said in a news release.
Questions should be directed to Teders at steders@dekalbcentral.net or 920-1011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.