Today
10 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Nov. 4
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 7
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections grief support group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
11:30 a.m. — Luncheon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn. A meal of turkey, stuffing mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn casserole, cranberry sauce and pie, made by volunteers, will be served. A non-perishables food drive will take place. Sign up in the center lobby or by calling 925-3311.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Nov. 10
10 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Nov. 11
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, Nov. 12
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library book sale, adult and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, audio books, yearbooks, and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
Sunday, Nov. 13
3-4 p.m. — Heaven Bound 2.0, performing at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 0027 C.R. 23, Ashley. A freewill offering will be accepted for the “Save the Stained Glass Windows” campaign at St. John’s.
Monday, Nov. 14
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana, Waynedale branch of the Allen County Public Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne. Guest speaker will be Nicole Etcheson, who will talk about Indiana’s reaction to Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, email cwrtnei@aol.com, Facebook at CWRTNEI or at the website, civilwarroundtableofnei.wordpress.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
9:30 a.m. — Bingo, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Thursday, Nov. 17
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10-11 a.m.— Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m.— Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m.— Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Nov. 18
8 a.m.-5 p.m. — Holiday bazaar and bake sale, Butler Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., featuriing homemade baked goods, candies, gift items and craft vendors. Beef and noodles available for take-out.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, Nov. 19
9 a.m.-noon — Holiday bazaar and bake sale, Butler Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., featuriing homemade baked goods, candies, gift items and craft vendors. Beef and noodles available for take-out.
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Cookie/candy stroll, hosted by DeKalb County Extension Homemakers, Exhibit Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, $8 per pound, containers and gloves provided.
Monday, Nov. 21
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections grief support group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club, Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, Nov. 28
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Dec. 2
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4-6 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
Saturday, Dec. 3
10 a.m.-noon — Breakfast with St. Nicholas, University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center Ballroom, 431 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. The event features a buffet breakfast, storytime, crafts and games. Tickets are available at usfstnicholas2022.eventbrite.com. Admission is $10 per adult and $6 for children ages 2-12. Contact the Alumni Office at alumni@sf.edu or 399-8034 with questions.
Noon-5 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Noon-5 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
5:30-7:30 p.m. — Lighting of the Lake and Living Nativity, Saint Francis Chapel and Mirror Lake, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Free petting zoo begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the blessing of luminaries dedicated to those who are special at 6 p.m. Immediately following the blessing, members of our University community will portray the Living Nativity. End the evening with complimentary cookies and hot cocoa at Achatz Hall of Science and John and Toni Murray Research Center. Place a luminary order or contact Willie Romero at jromero@sf.edu or 399-8033 with questions.
Monday, Dec. 5
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings, Simply Sharing, free community lunch and free bag of groceries, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
7 p.m. — University Singers Christmas Concert, Saint Francis Chapel, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. The concert is free and open to the public. Contact mmcgowan@sf.edu with questions.
Friday, Dec. 9
4-6 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
Saturday, Dec. 10
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library book sale, adult and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, audio books, yearbooks, and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
Noon-5 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Noon-5 p.m. — Brookside tours of decorated areas featuring creches, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne. Reservations are required and can be made at go.sf.edu/creches. There are limited spots, and a freewill offering will be requested.
Monday, Dec. 12
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Monday, Dec. 19
1 p.m. — Party Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Republican Women’s Club, Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.