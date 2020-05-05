INDIANAPOLIS — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is adding two new virtual support groups this month specifically for dementia caregivers who cannot visit their loved ones living in long-term care communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for frontline workers who are providing care to those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. These new virtual support groups are in addition to those available for all dementia caregivers.
“We know that family members whose loved ones are in long-term care communities have unique challenges and concerns as a result of this crisis, and healthcare workers are experiencing additional stress,” said Stephanie Laskey, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program director.
“Support groups help those affected by this disease exchange information and understand that they are not alone, and we wanted to provide a safe and supportive environment for these individuals to share their experiences.”
The Greater Indiana Chapter also is continuing to offer virtual education programs throughout the month of May. These include information for those who are less familiar with the disease, such as the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s, as well more in-depth topics, such as legal and financial planning for Alzheimer’s disease.
All programs and support groups are free of charge and available online or by phone. Registration is required and available at alz.org/Indiana/helping_you or via the Alzheimer’s Association free helpline at (800) 272-3900.
“The impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia doesn’t stop for a pandemic,” said Laskey. “Now more than ever, those affected by this disease need our support.”
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 110,000 Hoosiers. Another 342,000 Hoosier caregivers provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer's or other dementias.
