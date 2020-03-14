AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace has set new requirements for people with criminal charges pending in DeKalb Superior Court I who have pretrial conferences on Mondays in response to COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.
In light of concern for the spread of the virus, all criminal defendants represented by attorneys, including public defenders, are not required and are encouraged not to appear in person for pretrial conferences that are set on Mondays at 1 p.m. Defendants’ attorneys will appear on their behalf and communicate with their clients after the pre-trial conferences.
Any defendant not represented by an attorney must appear personally at the pre-trial conference, as previously directed.
All other hearings, such as pleas, sentencings and trials, will take place as scheduled in the courtroom, and all persons must appear personally as previously directed, a notice from the court stated.
The court will continue to monitor the evolving situation, and the pretrial conferences policy will remain in effect until further notice from the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.