Six graduate from Indiana Connections Academy
INDIANAPOLIS — Six DeKalb County students were among more than 600 students who recently graduated from the Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free, full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2023.
The graduates include Gavin Jordan, Preston Ferrier, Jolie Lopez and Amber Martz from Auburn; Aaron Gilpin from Garrett and Gabriel Hallam from St. Joe.
Among the graduating class, 48% plan to attend two-or four-year colleges or universities, 23% plan to enter the workforce and 18% plan to attend vocational training.
Indiana Connections Academy provides students with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and a curriculum that focuses on both academics and helping to build fundamental life skills. This combination fosters an environment for students to gain the confidence they need to thrive in today’s modern world.
For more than a decade, Indiana Connections Academy has served thousands of students with a variety of needs. Students complete rigorous school work in the comfort of their homes with virtual instruction and support from state-certified teachers. Students develop a strong degree of intrinsic motivation and critical thinking while enrolled at Indiana Connections Academy.
