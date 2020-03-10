INDIANAPOLIS — Christopher Kelley is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2020 legislative session, said state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.
Kelley, a resident of Auburn, is the son of Brian and Colleen Kelley. He graduated from DeKalb High School and is a junior at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis studying criminal justice.
“Christopher has been very thorough with his work in the duplicating office, and he is making IUPUI proud,” Kruse said.
As a duplicating and bill distribution office intern for the Senate, Kelley prepares and distributes bill and committee packets in addition to making and filing copies of bills, working for all 50 members of the Senate.
“I am proud to have the opportunity to serve all Hoosiers,” Kelley said. “I have learned ‘teamwork makes the dream work’ when it comes to Indiana’s success.”
Senate Majority interns work through the duration of the legislative session, which will end by Saturday.
