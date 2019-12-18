AUBURN — A car struck a pedestrian Tuesday at 3:47 p.m. in the 300 block of Iwo Street, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Alexis N. Gemmill, 24, of Auburn complained of pain in his right elbow, a police report said.
Police said Julie Lochner, 65, of Auburn was backing from her driveway when her 2016 Ford Taurus hit Gemmill, who was walking on a sidewalk.
Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Auburn Fire Department responded to the scene.
