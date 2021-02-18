WATERLOO — The Department of Local Government Finance has approved the DeKalb Central school district’s 2021 budget, district Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider reported at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
Snider provided a review of the budget that shows the state approved what the district advertised for expenses — a total of $38.28 million divided between the education fund, debt service fund and operations fund. The 2021 budget also includes authorization to spend up to $559,627 from the rainy day fund, Snider said.
The 2021 approved budget is $1.27 million more than the 2020 budget. Snider said the increase from last year primarily is attributed to the debt service fund for repayment of bond debt and additional operations funds available for capital projects.
“As always, we will continually monitor revenue forecasts to truly drive the level of spending and not necessarily the appropriated amount from the state,” Snider said.
Snider said while the budget represents authorization to spend money, a more accurate picture of the budget is seen by looking at projected revenue. At the time the budget is prepared and advertised, the district does not have a final student count to project revenue, he noted.
Snider said over 98% of the education fund revenue is provided by a state grant and is based on the number of students.
Snider said expected tax revenue will decrease slightly by less than 1% in 2021 when compared to 2020. The property tax rate decreased by more than 2%, and the assessed valuation increased by nearly the same percentage, which should lead to nearly the same property taxes paid by each property owner to the school district, Snider explained.
Snider said the tax rate had fluctuated in the range of $0.90 to $0.99 per $100 of assessed property value for the past five years, leading to consistency and predictabilty for taxpayers.
The total tax rate for 2021 is $0.91 per $100 of assessed property tax value, compared to $0.93 in 2020
“As we have discussed publicly in the past, we strive to maintain a level tax rate,” Snider said in a memo to the board.
“We never know what the AV (assessed valuation) will do each year, but have forecasted a 3-5% increase to try to keep the rate level.
Also Tuesday night:
• The board approved purchasing a new fire alarm system for Country Meadow Elementary School under a “guaranteed savings agreement” with Emcor, using funds from a 2018 general obligation bond.
Snider said the current fire alarm system is presenting “fairly significant issues” and triggering many false alarms.
The benefits of operating under a guaranteed savings agreement are a guaranteed maximum, no change orders unless the district decides on something outside of the scope, open book pricing where the district sees all parts of the project, and any savings are returned to the district or reinvested, Snider said.
After researching at the end of last year, Emcor reached out to New Era and has received a quote of $90,836 for a system, which is $30,000 less than an original estimate. In addition, there were cost savings on the DeKalb High School boiler program and the district will use the remaining $5,868 to offset the Country Meadow project, bringing the total in new spending down to about $85,000, Snider explained.
• The board approved advertising for bids to purchase 900 Chromebooks, cycling out the oldest Chromebooks used by students and purchasing new systems for grades 1, 5 and 9.
• The board accepted a $1,000 grant from DeKalb Farm Bureau for DeKalb FFA. The money will be used to build a standalone greenhouse at Country Meadow. The FFA will begin construction in March and will partner with Country Meadow to teach plant-science lessons to the elementary school students.
The board also accepted three stick welders and 15 auto darkening masks from Dal’s Big Hands Big Heart Foundation for students to use during FFA welding competitions and for DeKalb High School welding classes.
• The board approved a FFA officer trip to Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard in Jones, Michigan. The trip will be an opportunity for officers to build strong relationships and develop as a unit. COVID precautions will be in place.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of: transportation bus assistant Jessica Smith; Country Meadow custodian Triciana Bingham; high school paraprofessional Lori Francis; bus driver Richard Wolf; bus driver and bus garage staff member Stephen Hodges; middle school custodian Randy Kowalyczk; and high school unified track coach Amy Weiler.
The board approved the appointments of: Country Meadow paraprofessional Savannah Williams; high school paraprofessional Jessica Ambler; middle school full-time custodians Joan Bailer, Jazmin Reyes and Randy Kowalyczk; McKenney-Harrson long-term substitute Jennifer Fletcher; high school custodians Jason Montgomery and Charles Renfrow; high school social studies Academic Super Bowl coach D. Andrew Comfort; high school assistant track coach John Christy; high school co-head girls track coaches Mya Brown and Nathan Brown; head boys track coach Chris McGrew; J.R. Watson food service employees Diana Higgins and Belinda Ellis; high school food service employee Angela Schaper; Country Meadow long-term substitute Taylor Grayless; bus drivers Mike Eagle and John Belote; and high school assistant boys baseball coach Kyle DeKoninck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.