BUTLER — City of Butler employees who need additional sick leave now may do so with the adoption of a sick bank policy.
By a 5-0 vote Monday, the City Council passed the resolution.
Employees may donate unused paid time off to the sick bank for others to use. The policy enables full-time employees to use up to 40 sick days in a 12-month period.
Before receiving time from the sick bank, employees first must use all of the paid time off available to them, including vacation, personal days and sick leave.
Applicants must submit a request to the clerk-treasurer’s office and a doctor’s note supporting the need for sick time.
In response to a question from City Council member Gale Ryan, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said doctor’s notes will need to affirm only that the applicant needs time off. A committee, comprised of Mayor Mike Hartman and two employees from different departments, will review requests.
Ryan made a motion to approve the sick bank policy, with Bill White making the second. Council members Tammy Davis, Tracey Hawkins and Eric Johnson also cast affirmative votes.
Monday’s meeting took place in the second-floor meeting room in the Thompson Block Building, Butler City Hall, to facilitate social distancing. Tables were spread about the room, with no more than two people at any table. Fifteen people attended the meeting in person. The public also was able to participate by phone.
Playground equipment in Butler’s parks is shut down until at least May 24 in compliance with an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb, Hartman said.
If current guidelines continue to be met with Indiana’s Back on Track reopening plan, youth leagues can start their seasons June 14, he said.
By a 5-0 vote, the City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance addressing the use of tents, RVs, vehicular and accessory vehicles and structures within the city limits. Use would be permitted for up to three consecutive nights in the backyard of residential areas or on land with permission of the property owner, unless prohibited by a subdivision covenant. Camping is not permitted in parks or city-owned land.
The ordinance does not apply to commercial truck stops. A public hearing is required before the council can consider passing the ordinance on a third reading.
The Board of Works approved several purchases and canceled one agreement.
At the request of City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh, board members Eric Johnson and Robert Haywood rescinded the city’s agreement with Cincinnati Circus to perform at the 2020 Butler Days Festival.
Hollabaugh explained that with the COVID-19 situation and the city potentially responsible for paying the company as much as 100% of the fee in the event of a cancellation, it was advisable to rescind the agreement.
Butler had received a contract from the company, but did not sign or return the contract.
A request from new Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger was approved to purchase a 2020 Dodge Durango for $30,762 from John Jones Auto Group of Salem. The Durango will be used as an administrative vehicle. It will have emergency lights, siren and radio, but no cage to transport people to jail.
In the past, the city has purchased Dodge Charger patrol cars, but Heffelfinger said those vehicles are not available at the present time.
He received a cheaper quote of $28,861 for a Durango from Shepherd’s of Auburn, but Heffelfinger said that vehicle would need to be ordered, and with Chrysler currently shut down, there is no guarantee it would arrive this year. Jones Auto Group has a 2020 Durango in stock, the police chief said.
A 2018 Dodge Charger, with 11,000 miles and currently used for administrative purposes, will be turned into a patrol unit. Heffelfinger estimated $1,500 in equipment costs to make that vehicle ready.
Original plans were to trade in a 2012 Dodge Charger, but Heffelfinger said that vehicle will be retained for officers who need to complete training once the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy reopens.
Street Superintendent Eric Dohner received permission to enter a three-year, $205,670 lease-purchase agreement with Brown Equipment Co. of Evansville for a leaf vacuum and a reconditioned 2012 street sweeper.
Dohner said the current leaf vacuum broke down last year, requiring the city to rent a demonstration unit to finish leaf pickup. He said it’s no longer feasible to keep using that unit.
This year alone, he said his department has spent $5,000 on street sweeper maintenance, and about $20,000 in recent years. The reconditioned sweeper comes with a one-year parts and service warranty. The city will receive $10,000 for trading in its leaf vacuum and $20,000 for trading in its street sweeper.
The board approved a $4,878.50 request from Wastewater Superintendent Brian Moore for a new catch basin between Subway and TireMaxx on Basket Factory Road at Butler’s west end. Moore said On-Site Construction Services will perform the work.
The board also approved Heffelfinger’s request to adjust two operating procedures.
Currently, smoking is not allowed in city vehicles. Heffelfinger asked to prohibit all tobacco products.
Also, officers have requested permission to wear beards in uniform. Heffelfinger said beards will be no more than a half-inch in length, neat and trimmed, and necks must be clean-shaven.
