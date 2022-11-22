AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 19 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Nov. 7-16.
Keith W. Sanicky of the 5700 block of Bradley Avenue, Parma, Ohio, was fined $100 for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jeremy Todd Campbell of the 1100 block of Zimmerman Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except six days, for intimidation, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. In a separate case, Campbell was sentenced to 162 days in jail for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 81 days served while the case was pending. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Ivren S. Morgan of the 4600 block of Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for one day served, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. HIS driving license was suspended for one year.
Tia Lynn Cooper of the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 240 days, for theft, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Alexander Micah Ostman of the 900 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Justin A. Kelley of the 500 block of Jackson Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to four days in jail for carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Emily Ann High of the 300 block of East Walnut Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Michael J. Noe of the 3100 block of C.R. 72, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days serve and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Jessica Lynn Schuller of the 1900 block of Maple Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
David Charles Brinkley of the 3400 block of C.R. 46A, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Greg R. Conley of the 100 block of South Lincoln Street, Kendallville, was fined $100 for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kirk E. Case of the 900 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was sentenced to 738 days in jail for failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony.
Felisha K. Malone of the 100 block of Woodwind Trail North, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for failure to make a report, a Class B misdemeanor. She received credit for three days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 358 days.
Jacob Hart of the 300 block of West Easy Street, Pleasant Lake, was sentenced to 910 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Jake Dean Lucero of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony. He received credit for 25 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Kyle Scott Allen of the 100 block of South Park Lane, Butler, was sentenced to 365 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 275 days and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Bryce David Smith of the 200 block of West Morgan Street, Ashley, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Spencer Howard Crim of the 1200 block of Quail Run, Auburn, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He receive d credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Tina Marie Nodine of the 900 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 60 days,
