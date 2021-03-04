AUBURN — An Auburn man stepped out in February in an attempt to beat the number of miles clocked by his late grandmother decades ago at the YMCA of DeKalb County.
Jake Fetters’ grandmother, Ellen Fetters, joined the YMCA of DeKalb County when she turned 65 in the 1970s.
“My grandmother, back in ‘75 or ‘76, joined the ‘Y’ and just became an exercise guru, I guess you’d call it. She walked 64 or 65 miles in the month of February. That always stuck in my mind. … None of my friends had grandmothers who did that,” Fetters said.
At that time, Ellen Fetters was recognized by the YMCA for the miles she had walked.
“I always remembered that. … So when I turned 65, which was in January of this year, I decided that I was going to try to tie my grandma’s record for the month of February,” Fetters said.
Fetters and his wife, Cheryl, had been walking for the past two years to stay active, he said. He ramped up his efforts last month, tracking his miles each day. He separated the miles he walked at the YMCA and a fitness center in Florida from his general activity steps. The results — 106.9 miles walked at the gym, and 148.5 total miles overall.
“I was really worried at the start of February, because I’d never walked day after day. But as I got started, I knew I was going to make the record after the first week or so,” Fetters said.
“I got eight miles one day, so that makes it easy to get to 64. Plus my wife was a big motivator for me, too. She was walking with me almost every single day.”
Fetters said he missed five days of walking — four of which were when he was driving to and from Florida.
With his goal accomplished, Fetters said he’s ready to rest a little bit.
“My grandkids all knew that I was doing it, and I told them when they turn 65 they have to do it. That’s a challenge for them,” Fetters said.
“I’m trying to pass the torch along.”
