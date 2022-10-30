Auburn teen suffers ankle injury

AUBURN — An Auburn teen, attempting to perform a stunt with his motorcycle, suffered a severe ankle injury just before 5 p.m. Saturday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Police said Briant Mosquera, 18, of Auburn, was traveling south in the 4000 block of C.R. 47 on his 2007 Honda YZF motorcycle when he attempted to pull a wheelie in the roadway and lost control of the motorcycle.
According to an accident report, the motorcycle fell over and landed on Mosquera’s ankle. Police said Mosquera was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment. He was issued a citation. Police said alcohol is not suspected to be a factor.
Damage to Mosquera’s motorcycle was estimated to be $5,000.
County police were assisted by the Butler Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.