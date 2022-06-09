Libertarian Party members from northeast and central Indiana recently attended the National Convention in Reno, Nevada, over the Memorial Day weekend.
The group included Morgan Rigg of DeKalb County along with other representatives from Allen, Hamilton and Kosciusko counties.
Delegates elected national officers, heard rallying speakers and attended a full day of educational campaign training to better spread the message of liberty and elect candidates.
Elected were National Chair Angela McArdle, Vice Chair Joshua Smith, Treasurer Todd Hagopian, and Secretary Caryn Ann Harlos.
To represent Region Three (Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Kentucky), Dustin Nanna was re-elected as the representative with Connor Nepomuceno as the alternate.
Speakers included 2020 presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen, 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate Spike Cohen, former congressmen Justin Amash and Ron Paul, who both switched from Republican to Libertarian during their political lives, the exiled Edward Snowden (virtually), and the convention closed with 2020 Indiana Gubernatorial Candidate Donald Rainwater.
Indiana sent 30 delegates. Over 1,000 voting delegates were always on the floor during business sessions.
