BUTLER — DeKalb Eastern students will pay a little more for school lunches next year.
Monday, the DeKalb Eastern school board approved a 10-cent increase. Elementary student lunches will be $2.40 per day. Lunch prices for junior high and high school students will be $2.50 per day.
In a related note, approved Piazza Produce LLC, Prairie Farms and Gordon Food Services as food vendors. The bids were awarded through the Northern Indiana Educational Services Center.
In other business, the school board signed a resolution to preliminarily approve lease and related matters for the proposed multipurpose student center. Jeff Qualkinbush, bond attorney from Barnes & Thornburg, presented information to board members.
Updates to student, teacher and athletic handbooks and policy revisions were approved.
The board also approved the salary schedules for school district administrators. These contracts begin July 1.
Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell will be paid $121,992 on a three-year, 240-day per year contract. Conwell has 16 years experience in education.
Eastside Principal Orie Foster will be paid $92,223 on a two-year, 240-day contract. Foster has 10 years experience. New assistant principal Nicholas Beard will be paid $78,000 on a two-year, 220-day contract. Beard has nine years experience. Athletic director/assistant principal Aaron Willard will be paid $87,854 on a two-year, 220-day contract. Willard has 31 years experience.
New Butler Elementary Principal Luke Cooper, who served as assistant at Eastside last year, will be paid $87,854 on a two-year, 200-day contract. Cooper has 10 years experience. Assistant principal Casey Moughler will be paid $75,818 on a two-year, 200-day contract. She has eight years experience. Riverdale Principal Brennen Kitchen will be paid $87,854 on a two-year, 200-day contract. He has 25 years experience.
The board approved a 2% increase for non-certified and operation personnel. Those contracts take effect July 1.
The school board accepted these resignations:
Sheila Kos, Butler Elementary teacher, effective at the end of the school year;
Amber Scranton, Butler Elementary teacher, effective at the end of the school year;
Ed Bentley, Eastside teacher, effective June 30;
Beth Holman, Eastside librarian, effective May 24;
Jeff Weimer, Eastside teacher, effective June 30;
Bruce Beard, maintenance, effective May 2;
Maurice Doyle Houser, Eastside aide, effective at the end of the school year;
Cheryl Kaiser, Eastside student supervisor, effective May 24;
Sarah Bolinger, NEISEC psychologist, effective June 7;
Samantha Callaway, NEISEC psychologist, effective June 1; and
Erin Dirig, NEISEC paraprofessional, effective June 5.
The board accepted these retirements:
Sherry Fuller, Eastside secretary, effective June 30;
Jon Hollabaugh, Eastside teacher, effective at the end of the school year; and
John Moyer, Impact maintenance, effective June 30.
The board approved a new contract with Eastside teacher David Prokop.
