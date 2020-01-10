AUBURN — Five Republicans have filed as candidates for Indiana’s May 5 primary election.
Adam Squiller is seeking the Republican nomination for judge of DeKalb Superior Court I. That position currently is held by Judge Kevin Wallace, a Democrat, who has announced he will not seek reelection.
Ben Smaltz is seeking reelection as state representative for District 52, and Michael Kline is seeking re-election as DeKalb County Surveyor.
Mary Simcox has filed as a candidate for Republican state convention delegate, and Tom Shawver has filed as a candidate for Union 6 precinct committeeman.
The candidates join others who registered Wednesday on the first day for candidate to sign up. Candidate have until Feb. 7 at noon to register in the DeKalb County clerk’s office at the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
