AUBURN — COVID-19 cases continue to increase week-by-week in DeKalb County with no sight of a slow down.
The DeKalb County Health Department reported 41 cases on Friday, bringing the seven-day weekly total to 196 cases, up 10 cases from last week’s 186.
With school back in session, cases continue to climb among school-aged children, with 52 of the county’s 196 cases affecting school-aged children.
The health department has taken those cases and broke them down amongst the eight cities and towns within DeKalb County. The majority of the school age children’s cases were in Auburn with 29, followed by Butler with nine, Waterloo with eight, Corunna with four, Garrett with three and Ashley and St. Joe with one each.
With schools still relying on a mask optional policy for their staff and students, the highly contagious delta variant is beginning to infect more and more students, which is leading to students being quarantined.
Earlier this week, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order saying schools and day cares can modify quarantine provisions if the facilities adhere to mask requirements.
The Indiana Department of Health advisory says, “schools and day cares that have mask requirements that are consistently followed throughout the day do not have to quarantine students, teachers and staff who are close contacts and aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19.”
DeKalb County has now reported 5,290 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The recent surge has seen the county record nearly 1,000 cases in five months. The county passed the 4,000 case mark on March 24-28.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said the only way to stop or slow down the spread of the virus is for those who aren’t vaccinated to get vaccinated. He is also encouraging everyone to wear a mask when they are out in public. It is extremely important to wear one while indoors.
With the Labor Day holiday and the ACD Festival underway, it is important to remember to social distancing when possible.
Friday’s cases included: four in the 0-10 age group, eight in the 11-20 age group, eight in the 21-30 age group, four in the 31-40 age group, seven in the 41-50 age group, five in the 51-60 age group, two in the 61-70 group, two in the 71-80 age group and one in the 81-90 age group.
