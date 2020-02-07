WATERLOO — Barb Oneal has never been one to talk about her own accomplishments.
Tonight, she won’t have a choice.
The longtime DeKalb High School girls tennis coach will be on stage as a new inductee into the Indiana High School Tennis Hall of Fame in the induction ceremony at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
With tennis greats past and present in attendance, she has to give a speech.
“That’s the most stressful part. I have to get up there,” she said with a laugh. “I’m just going to say how good tennis has been to me, and I had a lot of good players through the years.”
Oneal owes the honor in part to some of her fiercest rivals. Angola coach Scott Hottell and Westfield coach Trudy (Wright) Coler, the daughter of legendary Hornet coach Tony Wright, nominated her for the honor.
“When you think of hall of famers, you think of state title winners. I’ve had one regional win. I was little embarrassed by it. (The Indianapolis area) totally dominates it, so I guess I was shocked it was something they would consider,” Oneal said.
Plenty of people got on board with the idea.
“There was a lot of support from former players who wrote in after they found out what was happening. I’m very thankful for all those guys for thinking about me.”
Looking at Oneal’s credentials, the honor is no surprise. In her 22 years as Baron coach (which came in two stints, 1983-96 and 2002-11), the Barons were 270-103, a .723 win percentage. DeKalb won 21 straight sectionals at one stretch.
She was named KPC Media Group All-Area Coach of the Year seven times. She guided the Barons to the regional championship — the only one ever won by a DeKalb tennis team, girls or boys — in 1993.
Oneal has enjoyed all the calls and texts from old friends and players, some of whom will be in attendance tonight. The relationships — not necessarily that storied regional crown — are what she treasures most.
“That’s been the best part of it. I’m not one to really care that much about awards,” she said. “I didn’t care that much about my record, I couldn’t tell you when I got coach of the year.
“The fact that the players thought enough about that, that’s probably the big thing. The whole process has connected me with former players and a lot of people that I played with. I’ve been out nine years, so It’s kind of fun to jump back in and talk tennis again.”
Does she miss coaching?
“You miss the connections with the kids, but it was time to be done, time to move it to somebody younger,” she said. “I don’t miss standing out out in the cold.”
“I made great friends, but when you start having your former players’ kids in your class or on the team, it’s time to move on.”
Oneal developed a love for the game at a young age. She grew up across the street from tennis courts in Lafayette.
“My mom drug me over there for lessons in fourth grade,” she said. “I found out I had a little bit of ability in it and I just kept playing.
“I lived on the tennis courts during the summer, and so did the other kids I grew up with. You don’t see that so much anymore. I played all year round for the love of the game.”
She played at Lafayette Jeff (her old doubles partner will be there tonight) and went on to play at Indiana State and Wichita State.
She also was an assistant coach in volleyball and basketball for a time at DeKalb, but stayed with tennis.
“My favorite moments were the good times we had on the bus after big wins, or going down to Park Tudor for an overnight stay with the girls (for an invitational),” Oneal said. “I really miss the kids and the fun times we had.
“(Former assistant) Monica Cone was a huge part of my success. We complemented each other. She made things fun. I miss that and the camaraderie with the kids and other coaches. I’ve made a lot of connections all over the state. It’s amazing how many friends and connections you make through coaching.“
Oneal stressed that the honor is not just about her.
“I had good ADs that supported us, and great support from parents,” she said. “If we needed something we got it. I could go on and on listing parents that supported our program, either with food or equipment or uniforms.
“The tennis community sticks together and you know everybody that’s in tennis. They’re willing to help. I would have never gotten here by myself.”
