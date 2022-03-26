AUBURN — A portion of southbound Interstate 69 near the Allen/DeKalb County line was closed for a short period of time Saturday afternoon as law enforcement officials worked a scene.
Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of the 322 mile marker southbound on the interstate around 1:15 p.m. with reports of an intoxicated driver.
The complainant stated a light colored Buick Enclave was failing to maintain lane travel. They further stated the vehicle pulled over and was stopped on the outside shoulder north of the Allen/DeKalb County line.
A DeKalb County deputy arrived on scene and spoke with the driver of the Enclave. The driver refused to roll his window down then refused to exit the vehicle. Indiana State Police arrived to assist DeKalb County.
After a brief standoff officers were able to safely break the driver’s windows and remove him from his vehicle.
No one was injured during the incident.
