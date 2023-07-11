AUBURN — Describing her actions as “reprehensible,” Judge Monte Brown Monday ordered an Auburn woman to serve 25 years in prison for child molesting.
Michelle S. Hensley, 43, of the 100 block of Steve Street, had pleaded guilty to child molesting, a Level 1 felony, and child molesting, a Level 4 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Hensley was accused of molesting a six-year-old girl in the summer of 2020, and a girl who was age 9 or 10 in 2018 or 2019, according to court documents.
Brown sentenced Hensley to 30 years in prison, with five years suspended and 25 years to serve, on the Level 1 felony and six years in prison on the Level 4 felony. The sentences will be served at the same time.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe noted that despite pleading guilty to the offenses and a factual basis being established to support the pleas, it is “disappointing” that Hensley still refuses to accept responsibility for her “heinous actions.”
He described the offenses as “terribly disturbing,” noting that Hensley was in a position of care and trust when she committed them.
And, he added, Hensley allowed her boyfriend to do the same.
“The facts of this case are horrible,” Blythe said.
He said the plea agreement is minimally acceptable, but means that the victims do not have to go through a trial.
“It’s an OK balance between preserving their integrity and progress with suitable justice,” Blythe said.
Brown acknowledged Hensley’s failure to accept responsibility for her actions.
“Reprehensible conduct is about as kind as I can refer to it,” he said of Hensley’s crimes.
Brown also found Hensley to be a credit-restricted felon and a sexually violent predator.
Hensley received credit for 260 days served in jail while the case was pending.
As part of the plea agreement, charges of child seduction, a Level 3 felony; child seduction, a Level 6 felony; and dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony, were dismissed.
Hensley originally had been scheduled to be sentenced for the crimes in April, but she failed to appear for the hearing.
She was arrested in Steuben County on June 15 by an Indiana State Police trooper on Interstate 69 at the 352 mile marker northbound on a warrant for failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.