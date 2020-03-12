AUBURN — The smart money is buying stocks, not selling them, during this month’s collapse of market prices, a local expert said Thursday.
The same is true for Credent Wealth Management of Auburn, said Edison Byzyka, its chief investment officer.
“Over the past two weeks, we have been dipping our toe more and more into equity exposure,” Byzyka said, Forbes recently rated Credent as the third-best wealth-advising firm in Indiana.
Institutional money managers and endowments have been net buyers of stocks during the market’s slide, Byzyka said.
Credent has followed a similar strategy during past downturns, he said,
Two years from now, investors will look back at this crisis and think, “What a great time that was to sell bonds and buy stocks!” Byzyka predicted.
Byzyka can understand why many investors are reacting out of fear, however.
“This has been the fastest downside from peak to trough in U.S. equity market history. We have never fallen this fast, this deep before, in the span of two weeks,” he said. “I don’t want to underplay the fact that this is a shock factor.”
However, he said,“There is nothing today that even closely resembles the issues in 2008” that led to a recession. Back then, he said, “It was just insane how much debt people had.”
He added, “We do not think this is driven by anything that comes close to a 2008 crisis. … There’s really nothing systemic in the economy to justify such a massive sell-off. It has been beyond bizarre, to say the least.”
Byzyka conceded that “nobody wants to buy things when they’re this beat up” in stocks, out of worry that prices will go even lower.
“We don’t have that crystal ball” to know when the slide will stop, he said. “The good news is: You don’t have to find the bottom as an investor. You just have to get in when things are on sale.”
As Credent adds stocks, he said, “We’re being careful, buying things that are cheap but have very strong fundamentals.”
In the long run, he said, “Once this thing corrects in 12-18 months, we’re gong to shift back in to our normal stance and reap the benefits of the turmoil we’re experiencing now.”
For individuals, he said, “Selling now really provides no value-add to any retail investor. Selling at these levels implies that you have hit your panic threshold.”
He said past experience shows that the peak of investors’ panic usually is the time when things turn around.
When the stock market does rebound, Byzyka expects the recovery to be a sharp turn to the upside.
“I think we’re likely to see a positive fiscal and monetary response to this” from the Trump Administration and Federal Reserve Board, he said. Byzyka expects the Federal Reserve to cut another 0.5% from interest rates next week.
“I do like what I’m hearing on the payroll tax cuts if they come through,” he added about a proposal from the nation’s president.
“If President Trump wants to get re-elected,” he said, “he has to step in and do something here, because no president has been re-elected in a bear market, ever.”
