AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will introduce a storytime series for children with autism and/or sensory sensitivities on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Sensory-friendly storytime starts at 10 a.m. and is geared towards preschoolers (ages 2-5) with autism and/or sensory issues. The library wants parents and caregivers to know that if they feel their child is a good fit for this program, they are welcome to attend.
“EPL’s mission is to provide access to diverse information and opportunities for creativity and discovery at all ages of life,” said programming specialist Karen Muckenfuss. “We recognized that the needs of the families with children having sensory-sensitivities and/or autism were not being met. Our goal is to provide a developmentally appropriate program to engage children who might otherwise feel uncomfortable at our traditional storytime sessions. Our hope is that this new opportunity will be a positive and rewarding experience for everyone participating.”
The library requests that those interested in attending pre-register to ensure the space is a comforting one and that social distancing can be maintained. Registration is available on the library’s website or by calling 925-2414, ext. 222. There is space for 10 children and one accompanying adult per child.
“The idea for a sensory-friendly storytime has over two years behind it and many hours of staff training,” says programming supervisor Karen Nesius Roeger.
“The librarian leading sensory-friendly storytime has had years of experience as an elementary teacher and as a librarian. Karen Muckenfuss’ ability to connect with children is one of her strengths. She will bring this, and her calm demeanor, to the children and their adults who come to the library for this storytime. Each storytime will include a visual schedule of activities to expect, plenty of fidgets, and a tent where a child can go sit with their adult if it all feels too overwhelming, but still follow along.”
The library is excited to add an additional component of accessibility to their services. Additional sensory-friendly storytimes are currently scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 6, Dec. 4, Jan. 8, Feb. 5, March 5, April 2, and May 7.
Those with questions are encouraged to reach out to the library by emailing kmuckenfuss@epl.lib.in.us or calling 925-2414 ext. 222.
