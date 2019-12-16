AUBURN — DeKalb County ranks fourth out of 66 rural counties in the rate of crashes per mile on county roads, according to a new study.
County roads saw 4.7 crashes per mile over a 10-year period. The county’s average of 333 crashes per year is approximately double the state average for rural counties, according to the state report.
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker shared the survey with the DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday.
The report shows 3,333 crashes in 10 years. The most recent year in the study, 2018, showed the highest total of crashes at 381.
Causes of those crashes are led by 1,913 blamed on dark roadways or 57%, 1,387 due to animals or 42%,1,319 due to roadway departures or 40%, and 1,035 due to wet roadways or 31%.
The total includes 657 intersection crashes. A crash can be listed with more than one cause, so percentages total more than 100.
“My goal is always to get our crashes down in the county,” Parker said. He told the commissioners that the highway department has worked on posting signs at intersections, including signs saying “cross traffic does not stop.”
The county’s total includes 517 crashes causing injury over the 10-year period, topped by 60 injury crashes in 2018.
County roads had a total of 26 fatal crashes over 10 years. The report shows yearly peaks of four fatal crashes in 2018, as well as in 2009 and 2011.
The most recent year reported, 2018, showed 222 crashes with dark roadways as a factor and 168 involving animals. The next-highest categories were roadway departures at 143 and wet roadways at 119.
Over the 10 years, crashes peaked in November with an average of 46 per year. December and January ranked next, each with an average of 38 crashes per year.
“November is one of the most critical months for deer. … They’re very active in November,” Parker told the commissioners.
The lowest number of monthly crashes came in August, with 18, and June and July, with 19.
Crashes peaked between 7 and 8 a.m. with 28 per year. The periods of 6-7 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. saw 23 and 22 crashes per year, respectively.
A map showed areas with the greatest numbers of crashes in these areas:
• C.R. 327 south of Garrett, near both C.R. 60 and C.R. 68;
• C.R. 427 south of Auburn between C.R. 64 and the Allen County line and between C.R. 50 and C.R. 11-A;
• C.R. 427 and C.R. 31 near DeKalb High School; and
• C.R. 35 between C.R. 36 and Auburn.
Other high-accident locations are on C.R. 35 near C.R. 68 and on C.R. 40 near C.R. 61, southwest of Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.