AUBURN — In his sixth year of participating in the DeKalb County 4-H poultry project, Haiden Lockwood took home grand champion honors in Tuesday’s 4-H commercial poultry show at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
His ISA Browns had received the champion commercial pullet award in their class earlier before being named best of show.
Lockwood, 18, is a student at DeKalb High School. He is a nine-year 4-Her and is a member of the Cut-Ups 4-H club.
“You have to make sure they live in a good environment,” he said of taking care of his poultry.
“Have a good, high-quality feed and clean water,” he added.
Lockwood is the son of Troy Lockwood and the late Sheila Lockwood.
“It’s fun to be in,” he said of the poultry project.
In Tuesday’s 4-H exhibition poultry show, Nate Fillenwarth was named grand champion with his black Wyandotte bantam. Tuesday’s victory was a repeat of his performance in last year’s show.
Fillenwarth, 18, is a senior at DeKalb High School and is a nine-year 4-Her. The son of Stacy and Jake Fillenwarth, he is a member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H club.
Fillenwarth said his bantam was hatched this year.
“There were a lot more birds to pick from this year,” he said of his choice.
“Taking care of them is always very important.”
For birds such as his, he said, keeping their feathers in good condition is important. That means giving them a lot of space or keeping them in a wooden crate, he added.
In the exotic division, Rylynn Winebrenner was named grand champion with her pheasant.
Winebrenner, 11, attends J.E. Ober Elementary School in Garrett and is the daughter of Stephanie and Jason Winebrenner.
She is a member of the 4-H Cloverleafs and has been showing poultry for two years.
Describing how she cares for her poultry, she said she feeds and waters them twice a day, makes sure their pens are clean and ensures “that they are happy and healthy.”
