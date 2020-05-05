AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident, raising the total to 23.
The latest patient is a 44-year-old woman who is recovering at home.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the Health Department advised in a news release. “Additionally, please wear a face covering while in public settings.”
DeKalb County now has reported 10 new cases in the past 12 days. DeKalb continues to have the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana.
On a per-capita basis, DeKalb has the ninth-lowest rate of cases among Indiana’s 92 counties, with 5.1 cases per 10,000 residents, according to Tuesday’s daily report by the Indiana State Department of Health. The state report did not include DeKalb’s 23rd case, but the new case would not have changed the ranking.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 21 of its 23 virus patients. The average age of those 21 patients is 43 years. Only four are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 11 to 78. Only three of the 23 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has recorded only one death from a coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne. He was the third DeKalb County resident to be confirmed, on April 3, as positive for the coronavirus.
