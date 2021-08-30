AUBURN — Free ear plugs were handed out to guests at John Fink’s shop on Sunday’s annual Garage Tour.
They needed them to protect against the roar when a crew fired up the 1,100-horsepower drag racer Fink co-sponsors on the National Hod Rod Association racing circuit.
For nearly a minute, visitors experienced the sound of the 500-cubic-inch engine that can pull its driver from standing to 330 mph in less than four seconds.
“Funny cars” like this are “the fastest-accelerating vehicles anywhere. Nothing’s quicker than these things,” said Fink, of Auburn.
The ear-splitting exhibition at Fink’s shop in southwest Auburn was one of six stops on the 14th annual Garage Tour, which started up this week’s Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
Other stops on the tour were the National Auto and Truck Museum Youth Education Center, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Conservation Center, Pokorny’s Restorations, Praxis City Garage and Interiors by Thomas.
Fink is in his second season co-sponsoring the Bandero Premium Tequila/ROKiT Toyota Camry team on the NHRA Funny Car circuit for driver Alexis DeJoria. She is the daughter of the car’s main sponsor, John Paul Dejoria, owner of Paul Mitchell hair products and Patron tequila, among other business.
Former world champion driver Del Worsham owns the team and serves as crew chief, and Fink has been his partner for most of the last 30 years.
Fink said he started as a crew member in 1992 before becoming Worsham’s co-sponsor.
“I just never got out of it. Once you go to these things, you kind of get addicted to it, and I still am,” Fink said about drag racing.
“These things are just awesome,” he added about the race cars. “I just like being around ’em, watching them run. Being able to do what you have to do to make these go down the track the way they’re supposed to — there are not many people who can do it.”
A funny car can cover a 1,000-foot race track in 3.85 seconds at 330 mph. Races have been shortened from the former distance of one-quarter mile, or 1,320 feet.
“They did that primarily because these things are so darn volatile that they have a hard time making it though a quarter mile,” Fink said.
A funny car is basically the same as top-fuel dragster, except for a carbon-fiber body resembling a passenger car. The drag racers run on nitro-methane fuel.
“Basically it creates its own oxygen — that’s why you can burn so much of it,” Fink said about the fuel. “When it’s really running hard, charging hard, you can burn a gallon-and-a-half a second.”
Sunday’s demonstration kept the racer’s $150,000 engine well under its full power, to prevent expensive wear. After a full-speed race, the car’s eight-member crew needs to replace all main bearings and rod bearings.
“If the motor is what we call ‘happy,’ it doesn’t hurt pistons. But if it’s not happy, which means it’s not burning cleanly, or maybe one cylinder quits, it’s really hard on pistons and rods — everything,” Fink said. “You can just completely lose the whole engine. It can blow up — they blow up a lot.”
Alexis Dejoria’s team makes its headquarters in Auburn when the National Hot Rod Association tour visits the Midwest.
This year’s team currently ranks seventh on the tour and has reached one final and several semifinals.
The 2021 NHRA Countdown to the Championship series begins after this weekend’s last regular-season race, the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis. The DeJoria team is one of 10 qualifiers for the Countdown. Final rounds at Indianapolis will be televised Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on FS1 and 1-4 p.m. on Fox.
Over his years racing with Worsham, “We’ve won a lot of races. We’ve never won a championship. I guess that would be the highlight,” Fink said.
“We have to get our act together,” Fink said, “but we’ve got a shot at it.”
