AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian School adjusted its Science Fair this year, due to COVID, and hosted it virtually.
All projects were recorded and submitted online, and judges viewed and scored them independently. The judges joined a deliberation session to determine the winners in each category and to consider which students deserved a place in the Regional Science Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.