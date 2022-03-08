AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Kurt Grimm Monday took under advisement whether to waive to adult court a 15-year-old juvenile suspect in a March 2021 break-in and shooting at Castle Court Apartments.
A second suspect in the case, Coltin Herzog, of the 1900 block of Maple Street, Auburn, faces adult charges of attempted murder and burglary, both Level 1 felonies.
At the time of Herzog’s arrest in September, DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe filed a motion to waive the 15-year-old male to adult court. Police said if waived, the juvenile would face charges of attempted murder and burglary with serious bodily injury.
A hearing on the waiver request took place Monday morning in DeKalb Circuit Court.
At the outset of the hearing, Grimm confirmed that the juvenile was not going to contest the waiver. If the waiver is granted, both the state and the juvenile requested that the case would be waived to Circuit Court. If the waiver takes place, a plea agreement would be filed, Grimm confirmed with the parties.
If the anticipated plea agreement were to be rejected by the court, the parties could ask the court to revisit the issue of a waiver, Grimm confirmed.
An affidavit of probable cause filed in Herzog’s case outlines the investigation and subsequent charges. Herzog and several juveniles are referenced in the affidavit.
During Monday’s hearing, Auburn Police Detective Aaron Quick testified he had been involved in the investigation of the Castle Court shooting. The victim was a 14-year-old girl, who was shot in the cheek below her right eye, with the bullet becoming lodged next to the brain, Quick said.
At first, police were looking for a suspect, described by the victim as being a tall male with balding hair. That turned out to be the opposite of the defendant, but as the victim had been sleeping, it would be difficult to wake up and quickly and accurately see who had done that, Quick noted.
Quick said that while they were “looking for a suspect that didn’t exist,” police were able to crack the case during the investigation of a string of burglaries at the Castle Court apartment complex.
Quick said there was no forced entry at any of the apartments and they had key or code locking mechanisms.
According to the affidavit in Herzog’s case, on Aug. 31, investigators spoke with the property manager’s 16-year-old son and learned that he was told the master code by his father, the affidavit said.
The property manager’s son admitted giving the master code to the juvenile so he could enter the apartments to steal, police said.
More facts came to light in August last year, which moved the case forward, Quick testified Monday.
Police discovered that the juvenile was a suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station in Whiteland and a vehicle description — a red pick-up truck — matched the description of a vehicle seen near the scene of the shooting the court heard.
According to the affidavit in Herzog’s case, on Aug. 31, investigators spoke with the juvenile’s close friend. He described Herzog and the juvenile as entering the Castle Court apartment. They came out of the apartment after the juvenile had found it was occupied by the girl.
The juvenile said they “had to get rid of her” and he obtained a machete and entered the apartment, the affidavit said.
The juvenile came back out of the apartment and obtained a .22-caliber gun because the girl was in an elevated position in a bunk bed. Herzog and the juvenile entered the apartment and the friend heard three or four shots being fired. The friend said Herzog and the juvenile ran out of the apartment. He said the juvenile was the only person he saw with the firearm and that the juvenile later “bragged about being the shooter,” the affidavit said.
During Monday’s hearing, Quick said that during a police interview, Herzog said the juvenile had forced him to go back into the apartment. Herzog told police he saw the juvenile point the gun and start shooting the girl. Herzog said when they ran back out to the truck, the juvenile was laughing hysterically.
DeKalb County juvenile probation officer Kelly Mattes also testified during Monday’s hearing. Mattes said she prepared a pre-dispositional report in the juvenile’s case involving the armed robbery in Whiteland. She said the juvenile was adjudicated to be a delinquent and was sent to an Indiana Department of Correction juvenile correctional facility.
Mattes said the juvenile displayed serious behavior issues while at middle school, including insubordination, threatening speech, and using socially and sexually inappropriate language. Since being at the juvenile correctional facility since November, the juvenile has committed four what are considered to be “major disciplinary matters,” Mattes added.
Mattes described the juvenile as being “extremely intelligent” and “manipulative” and as being someone who can easily work his way through any juvenile program.
Mattes said she does not believe the juvenile judicial system is equipped to address the juvenile’s needs and reform him, and that it would be in the best interest to waive the case.
