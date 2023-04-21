AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County is launching a spring fundraiser to support the Community Grantmaking Fund from May 1-5 to support local nonprofits.
The Community Grantmaking Endowment Fund was created in 1998 and has donated more than $1.75 million in quarterly grants. Quarterly grants support nonprofits that are located and/or do work in DeKalb County.
As the foundation speaks to other funders locally, regionally and nationally the same message surfaces time and time again, nonprofits are struggling, the foundation stated in a news release. As everyone has experienced the lull in the economy and the inflation of everyday items, so too have the nonprofits. At the same time, the demand for their services has greatly increased. Many funders nationwide are receiving more grants and larger asks to help nonprofits make ends meet, according to the foundation.
The foundation is asking for support during this fundraiser. Donating means supporting the many programs that help those (men, women, children, families, veterans, animals, and more) that need extra help to make it through these trying times. The staff and board of the Foundation have raised between themselves $7,500 to match funds. That means that for the first $7,500 of funds that are received from the community, those donations will be doubled.
Contact Kathleen at kalter@cfdekalb.org or 925-0311 with questions.
