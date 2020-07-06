AUBURN — DeKalb County government’s budget is in good shape to weather any tax shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The position that you’re in with your cash reserves, you don’t have to make any drastic decisions,” financial consultant Jeff Peters told the DeKalb County Council Monday.
Peters said the county’s past budget plans have assumed a 3% increase in expenses each year.
To avoid cutting into the cash reserves, the 2021 increase would have to be cut from 3% to 1.65%, Peters said.
“You have adequate cash balances. It would not disturb me if you continued on” at 3%, Peters advised. He added, “Be conservative — don’t make drastic changes.”
Council President Rick Ring said the council already has told county department heads to hold budget increases to 1.5%.
“I am very apprehensive about what next year and the year after are going to bring, with all that we’re going through, and who knows how long this is going to last,” Ring said.
The county would not have been in such a good financial position in the past, Peters said.
“Over the past several years, you’ve done a great job of correcting that issue,” he said.
The county’s general fund has a cash balance of more than $7 million, with economic development funds around $2 million, Peters said.
Ring and Councilwoman Donna King praised Peters, saying his guidance put the county in a firm financial position.
Peters said he does not believe predictions that county governments will not see budget reductions because of the COVID-19 pandemic until 2022.
“I think they will scale back … your ’21 distribution” of income taxes, Peters said about state officials.
Funding for the county highway department could be cut by as much as 40% due to reduced gasoline tax collections because of the pandemic, Peters said. That could require delaying highway projects or funding them from other sources such as the economic development income tax, he added.
“You don’t need to pull back immediately on anything you’re doing” in highway projects, Peters said.
The council heard Monday that the DeKalb County Economic Development Authority has approved spending $400,000 for resurfacing C.R. 40 from C.R. 55 to S.R. 1. The money will come from the Steel Dynamics tax increment financing fund.
Commissioners President William Hartman said the low bid on the C.R. 40 project is $467,000, and the remainder of the money will come from the county highway department budget. A contract for the project is expected to be awarded July 13.
Hartman said the project will apply 1.5 inches of asphalt instead of 1 inch, “Which is going to make a big difference” due to heavy truck traffic on the road.
County attorney James McCanna said a sign prohibits steel trucks from traveling on C.R. 40, which can be used as a short cut, but “nobody pays attention” to the sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.