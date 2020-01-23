AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley moved forward with two his priority projects Thursday during a meeting of the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety.
The board approved an $8,000 contract with M Squared Architecture of Fort Wayne to design a Community Commons structure at 208 E. 7th St.
Ley wants to build a pavilion including public restrooms on a vacant lot one-half block northeast of the downtown courthouse square. The land is owned by DeKalb County government.
The board also voted to request proposals from architectural and engineering firms for the redesign and remodeling of the east wing of City Hall. Ley said city officials will interview firms that reply and select one for the project.
Tuesday night, Ley took city council members on a tour of problems in the portion of City Hall that houses his office and the offices of the clerk-treasurer and utility billing staff.
Those departments occupy a portion of the building that served as a fire station for decades before it was remodeled into offices in 1990-91.
Ley showed how settling of the building has caused walls to separate from floors and ceilings, along with other damage. He said city offices may have to move to temporary quarters while the wing is renovated.
In other business, the board agreed to reserve two parking spots and close a sidewalk in front of Mad Anthony’s Tap Room, 114 N. Main St., during repairs to its brick facade. Police Chief Martin McCoy said access to the restaurant’s entrance will be maintained.
Board members expressed concern about maintaining pedestrian traffic for neighboring businesses, and McCoy said he will meet with contractors about that topic.
Mad Anthony’s also reserved parking spots in front of the restaurant for four dates this year when it will host blood donation drives.
McCoy said his department will provide traffic control for the annual 5K DeKalb Dash in the areas of North Dewey Street and Eckhart Avenue and for the Tri Kappa Kids Triathlon on North Street and C.R. 36-A.
The board declared substantial completion of maintenance and repainting of Duesenberg Drive water tower on the east side of city.
