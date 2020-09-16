AUBURN — DeKalb County government’s general fund operating budget for 2021 will increase by 1.96% to a total of $16.37 million.
The budget completes a goal of bringing all county employees up to the pay levels suggested in a job study last year.
The DeKalb County Council passed the budget on a first vote Wednesday, its third day of discussions at the courthouse. A final vote is set for Sept. 28.
In the 2020 budget, about half of employees were raised to pay levels suggested by an extensive study comparing DeKalb to similar counties.
Employees who did not catch up in this year’s pay scale will do so in 2021 by receiving above-average raises. Those who already are at the study’s recommended pay rates will receive 2% raises next year.
Nine employees who are above the study’s recommended rates, all on the staffs of county courts, will receive 1% raises next year. Otherwise, they would have gone two years with no raises, said County Council President Richard Ring.
The council agreed to allow Sheriff David Cserep II to use his own pay matrix for deputies, giving raises at 5-, 10-, 15- and 20-year seniority milestones in an effort to retain experienced police officers.
