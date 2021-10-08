WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district is looking into ways it can recoup delinquent payments on expenses associated with curricular materials.
Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider explained Indiana is a state where expenses for curricular materials used in the classroom are charged to families based on a percentage of the overall cost.
“These costs are in a separate fund from our education costs, federal grants, operational costs, etc. It is designed to be a self-sustaining fund,” Snider said.
Snider provided six years of data, from the 2016-17 school year to the 2021-22 school year, showing a total of $625,881 in outstanding textbook and course fees.
“I think this is really something schools are looking at across the state. It’s a staggering amount of money that is owed,” Snider.
“When we have this level of uncollection, it obviously creates problems in that fund. Thus, where we’re at now.
“It’s an ongoing problem for not just us, for every school, and schools have, in the past, either went the route of small claims court, which means individual filings, which is a lot of work on a business office, or they go the collections agency route.
“We’ve just been pursuing it internally — regular statements going out to families, reminding them when they come register for the following year if they have any outstanding debt from the prior year. It’s been more of a soft method of just trying to work with our families.”
Snider noted that families who may not be able to afford the total cost have multiple options. At the state level, families who qualify for the free or reduced lunch program also have the option of electing textbook assistance from the state.
“If they do that, it is a single dollar amount that is available to each of those children. It’s not based on what classes you’re in or what school district you’re in. It’s usually $75 to $80 per child that goes towards their balance.”
Snider noted all of DeKalb Central’s textbook fees are higher than that. If there is a balance, the district can’t legally collect that balance, Snider added.
For families who may not qualify for the state benefit, the school district has a payment program in place to help divide the amount into smaller payments, Snider explained.
“They used to be quarterly. This year, we’ve bumped them down to monthly so it was even smaller buckets for the families,” Snider said.
“We’ve had, I would say, only mild success with that. We haven’t had a lot of families take advantage of that option. We’ve tried to keep putting it out on social media and reminding our families it’s available.”
Now, Snider wants to open up conversation with the school board to begin considering the Tax Refund Exchange and Compliance System program.
Snider described TRECS as a “results-oriented process to help local government agencies collect outstanding debts in a timely, cost-effective manner.”
TRECS allows local government agencies to compile and submit their delinquencies for setoff against pending state personal income tax refunds, Snider said. The program now is available to school districts.
“Probably within the last year was when we started hearing about it,” Snider said.
He said other area school districts have opted into the program.
“It’s definitely an up-and-coming tool that people see can be useful,” he added.
Snider noted no family who qualifies for state assistance or elects to participate in the district’s payment plan would have its unpaid balance sent to TRECS for potential state income tax deferral.
“We want to work with parents as much as we can without having to report them or turn their names in, but we can’t continue to go down the path of where we’re at,” said Superintendent Steve Teders.
Snider and Teders said the district wants to hear feedback from families and whether there are alternative ideas.
“We are not just doing this without notice. We’re really wanting to work with families,” Teders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.