AUBURN — After announcing her retirement from the Eckhart Public Library in 2021, Executive Director Janelle H. Graber is looking forward to the next chapter of her life.
The public is invited to a retirement open house in honor of Graber from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in the library’s Assembly Room, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
A short program will be held at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered.
In her 30 years as the library’s executive director, Graber oversaw the expansion of the historic Main Library and the addition of the library’s Annex, Genealogy Center, and Teen Library, creating a library campus. She lead the recovery from a 2017 arson fire and guided the library through its service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graber will officially retire Sept. 30. Graber has served longer than any of the library’s eight directors over its 110 years of operation.
Graber became director in September 1992 with the intention of seeing through an expansion and renovation of the library to become more accessible and increase its size from 3,500 square feet to 15,000.
The project was successfully completed in May 1996. The adjoining park and historic fountain were restored in 1997, who no debt incurred.
Katie Mullins, was hired to replace Graber and has been serving as executive director since April 18. Mullins came to the Eckhart Public Library after serving as director of the Kendallville Public Library for the last eight years.
Mullins has been working closely with Graber during the transition.
In an earlier interview, Mullins said she never dreamed she would have the opportunity to serve as executive director in Auburn. She said she just thought Janelle would be director forever.
She said the campus feel of the Auburn location is one of the things that she has come to like. The library’s different buildings sit within a block of each other on South Jackson Street.
