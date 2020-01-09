AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Works granted a Cedar Street couple partial relief for a huge sewer bill at its meeting Thursday.
A pair of water leaks last year led to sewage-treatment charges totaling $2,150. Because most of that water did not enter the city sewer system, the board reduced the bill to $500.
The couple also had to pay the full amount of their water bills, which totaled $901 for the event.
If similar leaks happened now, the city’s new meters could detect them before the bills grew so large, said Randy Harvey, superintendent of the Auburn water utility.
The pair of leaks totaled 258,000 gallons. The first occurred when a pipe broke in the home’s basement. After that was repaired, a feeder line broke underground outside the home — perhaps as a result of of shutting off the water to fix the first leak.
City officials could not determine how much water from the first leak of 113,000 gallons entered the sewer system, so the board forgave half of the $950 bill.
None of the water from the underground leak entered the sanitary sewer, so the board forgave all of the $1,200 charge except for the home’s typical monthly use of 3,000 gallons, or $25.
The city does not forgive bills for water leaks, so the couple must pay theiy entire water charge of $901. Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller said the city has worked out a plan of installment payments for the owners.
Since last fall, the city’s new remote-read water meters can spot a leak before the bills grow so large, Harvey said.
If a meter detects a continuous water flow for seven days in a row, it will create an alert. The water department then will attempt to contact the customer by phone or email.
Previously, when meters were read by a water department employee, “We would only have the ability to find those leaks once a month,” Harvey said.
Since the remote metering system began operation, the water utility has alerted “multiple dozens” of customers to potential leaks inside their homes, Harvey said.
Typical sources of leaks include faulty toilet tank flappers, water softeners that recharge more than necessary or sump pumps that use a water backup, Harvey said.
When leaks are detected, the water department is willing to make a house call to help a resident identify the source, he said.
“We’ll do our best to help the customer find these issues without incurring the cost of an outside plumber,” he said.
The water department also can provide a dye test to detect a leaking toilet tank, Harvey added.
A pinhole-size leak in a pipe can waste up to 60,000 gallons of water over three months, Harvey said.
Every Auburn water customer received a new meter or an upgrade last year in a switch to automated meter reading.
Approximately 4,700 customers had new meters installed. Another 1,000 customers, who had meters that were installed within the last five years, needed only to have communication devices attached to their meters.
