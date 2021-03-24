AUBURN — A Garrett man suffered an injury when his moped struck the rear of a car Tuesday at 3:27 p.m. on C.R. 36-A at North Indiana Avenue, the Auburn Police Department reported.
EMS medics treated Aaron Lee Traxler of Garrett for pain in his right leg and transported him to a hospital for further treatment, a police report said.
Traxler’s moped ran into the rear of a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Tonya Jo Reinoehl of Corunna, who was waiting to turn from C.R. 36-A onto Indiana Avenue, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.