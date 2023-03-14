AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday “pretty much put … to bed” the question of whether a tax abatement request from solar company Sculpin Solar LLC will be considered.
The council voted against moving forward with an initial step that must have been taken before a tax abatement request from the solar company could be considered.
Sculpin Solar has submitted an application for tax phase-in on a project they hope to develop in DeKalb County.
However, before a tax abatement request can be considered by the council, the site must be declared an economic revitalization area. The first step would be for the council to request its attorney, Donald Stuckey, to create a declaratory ERA resolution for its consideration.
The council delayed a decision on the initial step at its December meeting.
The issue came back for consideration at January’s council meeting but stalled due to a lack of a second on the motion to move forward with a vote.
During Tuesday’s county council meeting, Council President Rick Ring said that as the matter did not get voted on in January, he would like to see a motion and a second on requesting Stuckey to create a declaratory Economic Revitalization Area resolution so it could be discussed, followed by a roll call vote.
Councilwoman Amy Demske made a motion “for discussion purposes” and Councilman William VanWye seconded the motion to allow for discussion “so we can end this one way or move on.”
The council voted against having Stuckey draw up a resolution by a vote of 5-1. Demske voted in favor of the motion, but again clarified it was to keep the issue on the table and to allow the council to continue to weigh its options.
Sculpin’s proposed project would be located on 1,800 acres in Stafford and Wilmington townships, according to a project introduction.
In its tax abatement application, Sculpin said the estimated project cost, not including land acquisition, is $192 million.
Project developer Sarah Massara spoke on behalf of the Sculpin project during Tuesday’s meeting, asking the council to instruct Stuckey to draft a resolution.
She asked the council to realize the project is a significant investment in the county and said Sculpin has not been given a full opportunity to he heard by the full council.
Massara also faced questions on whether Sculpin still would bring its project to DeKalb County if it did not receive a tax abatement.
“Solar has said at two public meetings that they are coming to our county, regardless,” said audience member Jessica Shull.
Council member and tax abatement committee member Dave Yarde noted that when asked at the beginning of the process whether Sculpin still would come to the county without receiving a tax abatement, company representatives, including Massara, “pretty much did not hesitate in saying ‘yes,’” Yarde said.
“My concern now is, now we are into this, now there are qualifying statements here with this where two meetings there wasn’t there,” he said.
“During the tax abatement committee meetings — Sculpin Solar had two — the committee posed the question, ‘Will Sculpin Solar proceed with this project if not granted an abatement?’ And I believe part of that question was driven by the scoring form that the tax abatement committee uses, kind of requires that yes, no, binary answer, so they can proceed with the scoring process of our tax abatement application,” Massara said.
“During the meeting and in a brief discussion, we communicated that while it was possible that the project proceeds without a granted abatement. It’s not a decision we can firmly stand here today and say, ‘Yes, we’re coming if we’re not granted an abatement,’ but ultimately the committee needed a ‘Yes,’ ‘No,’ right? So because it’s not an absolute ‘No,’ we thought that the best and most transparent thing to say was ‘Yes.’”
“But I’d like to add a bit more context and clarity as to why we answered that way,” Massara added.
“If we’re not granted a tax abatement, (parent company) EDF Renewables will have to balance this impact to the project across our regional portfolio in the state of Indiana. To date, no solar project of EDF Renewables has not been granted an abatement. So if Sculpin Solar does not receive this abatement, it will not be competing on a level playing field as between the other solar projects that we have in our portfolio across the state.”
“If not granted a tax abatement, we’ll have to seriously consider the viability of our investment and our ability to be able to proceed with this project,” Massara said.
“Again, I can’t stand here today and give you a binary ‘yes’ ‘no’ because it’s not a simple answer and it does impact our project economics.”
Massara said despite any future granted tax abatement, the reassessment of the land at the higher solar base rate is between six and seven times the current land assessment.
“The project pays these non-abatable taxes at that higher six- to seven-times assessed value beginning on day one of the project’s operations through the life of the project,” she added.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council heard information on tax increment financing and the possibility of creating a TIF area where solar developments will be.
TIF is used to fund economic development and investment in infrastructure by “capturing” future increased tax dollars that are generated due to the development. Creation of a TIF district starts with the redevelopment commission, the council heard.
“I believe that even if we don’t give a tax abatement, then the road use agreement, the decommissioning agreement, and the economic development agreement will still happen,” Ring said.
“I think we pretty much put this one to bed,” Ring said after the vote.
“I think our part in this is done.”
Councilwoman Amy Prosser noted the issue has brought forth a lot of emotion.
“I’ve been very disappointed in some of our elected officials, some of our staff, who have sent across inappropriate emails, who today I watched in the meeting roll their eyes, shake their head, make negative comments about people from our community who we represent.
“Hopefully as we go forward, we won’t have to deal with those issues any more,” she said. “I expect better from elected officials. I expect better from people who work here at the county government. And yeah, I hope we do better.”
“My no vote does not at all indicate how I feel about tax abatement. I still feel that tax abatement is a very important tool that this council can have,” Ring said.
“Personally, I’m glad this one is past us because it caused too much controversy.”
