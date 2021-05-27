Today
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Addison Agen; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Friday
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday
6 p.m. — DeKalb Humane Shelter fundraiser featuring Todd Herendeen in concert; Eastside Park, Garrett; food trucks and silent auction; tickets $30 and $20 at the shelter, Tails Bookstore in the Atrium at Auburn or call 413-9003; children under 12 admitted free.
4:30-7 p.m. — The Garrett Eagles will serve a meat loaf dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. or gone. The meal includes meat loaf, mashed potatoes, pasta salad and Dutch apple pie for $9. Live music by Ken Gipson will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Eagles home is at 220 S. Randolph St.
Tuesday
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Friday, June 4
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Sunday, June 6
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Tuesday, June 8
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Friday, June 11
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, June 12
9 a..m. to 3 p.m. — Friends of the Eckhart Public Library Book Sale, adult and children’s books, CDs, DVDs, audio books and collector books. Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
Sunday, June 13
11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Miss Garrett Pageant fundraiser dinner, Timmy’s Hall & Neza’s Too, 1346 S. Randolph St., Garrett. Rib tip or chicken dinner, includes green beans and red potatoes, for $10 per meal, carry out only. Presale tickets are now on sale. Contact Pam Hampshire at 433-0174.
7 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert for Flag Day, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Monday, June 14
6:30 p.m. — The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana, meeting at the downtown Allen County Public Library in conference room BC. The speaker will be Ron Kirkwood, “Too much for Human Endurance” the George Spangler Farm Hospital. The speaker will have books to sell. For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, or email CWRTNEI@aol.com or go to the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CWRTNEI or website at https://www.civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
Tuesday, June 15
4:30-7:30 p.m. — Taco Tuesday carry-out dinners, Heritage Hall, Garrett Presbyterian Church, 221 S. Franklin St., Garrett. Carry-out dinners from Los Cabos Mexican Grill.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Thursday, June 17
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at The James Cultural Plaza, downtown Auburn.
Friday, June 18
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, June 19
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter 37 (VAA37) is giving youngsters ages 8-17 free airplane rides in small airplanes to introduce and inspire young people in the world of aviation; flights take off from the DeKalb County Airport on C.R. 60, south of Auburn, weather permitting. Registration is required at YEday.org. Link to the VAA website at vaa37.org.
Tuesday, June 22
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Thursday, June 24
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Night to Remember; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Friday, June 25
1:30-3 p.m. — A Better Life — Brianna’s Hope, substance abuse recovery and support group meeting, Meese Chapel United Methodist Church, 2906 C.R. 60, Auburn. To meet by video conference, email brad.sisk@inumc.org.
Saturday, June 26
9:30 a.m.-evening — Godfathers Geared Up for Kids fundraising event at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, 301 S. Center St., Auburn. Activities to benefit the Children First Center include a motorcycle ride, car and motorcycle show, bounce houses, carnival-style games, auctions, a 50-50 drawing, swap meet, beer tent and music by Rekt, Kyle Haller Band, DC Fuzzz and Randy Kimball.
Sunday, June 27
2 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, June 29
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn. Meal provided.
Sunday, July 4
12 noon — Auburn Community Band concert at Eastside Park, East Houston Street, Garrett.
Sunday, July 11
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Thursday, July 15
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, July 17
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Sunday, July 18
2 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Steuben County Fair, Angola.
Thursday, July 29
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring The Hubie Ashcraft Band; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Sunday, Aug. 8
2:30 p.m.— Auburn Community Band concert and Band Extravaganza, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 12
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the James Cultural Plaza, downtown Auburn.
Thursday, Aug. 19
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Aug. 21
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Thursday, Aug. 26
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Big Caddy Daddy; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
6:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 28
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter 37 (VAA37) is giving youngsters ages 8-17 free airplane rides in small airplanes to introduce and inspire young people in the world of aviation; flights take off from the DeKalb County Airport on C.R. 60, south of Auburn, weather permitting. Registration is required at YEday.org. Link to the VAA website at vaa37.org.
Saturday, Sept. 4
10:45 a.m. — Auburn Community Band concert at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, before the Parade of Classics in downtown Auburn.
Thursday, Sept. 16
5:30 p.m. — 3rd Thursday Cruise-In, downtown Auburn courthouse square; free admission for car owners and spectators; register at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets starting at 5:30 p.m. with no early entry permitted; parking spots are available on a first come, first served basis; door prizes and a 50/50 raffle; hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Downtown Auburn Business Association, Auburn Main Street and DeKalb Chamber Partnership.
Saturday, Sept. 18
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the plaza at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; car enthusiasts of all types including hobby, custom, antique and performance automobiles are invited to bring their cars to the free cruise-in. Free coffee will be provided by the 9th Street Brew Coffee House of Auburn, and doughnuts will be available from Tom’s Donuts.
Thursday, Sept. 23
5:30-8:30 p.m. — Classic Car Concert Series, free outdoor music at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., with music starting at 6 p.m.; featuring Whoa, Man!; concert-goers are encouraged to show off their cars and bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
