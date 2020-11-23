FORT WAYNE — Saying that patient, healthcare worker and visitor safety is their priority, the Fort Wayne area’s two major hospital systems updated visitor restrictions, effective Monday.
Both Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network said they are working to assure that COVID-19 transmission is minimized, while acknowledging that the restrictions can be difficult for patients, as well as their family and friends.
“This is an extraordinary time and the community’s understanding and compliance is appreciated,” the hospital systems said in a joint news release.
The full list of pdated visitor restrictions can be viewed at each system’s website: parkview.com/visitorupdates and lutheranhealth.net/visitor-restrictions.
Both systems emphasized the need for the community to continue practicing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including wearing a mask, social distancing, thorough and frequent hand washing, disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, and staying home when symptomatic, except when in need of medical care, including testing.
Both Parkview and Lutheran systems encouraged everyone to get an influenza vaccine, not only to reduce the risk from the flu, but also to help conserve healthcare resources. Everyone 6 months or older is encouraged to get a flu shot to help keep the community safe from another respiratory illness during the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.
Parkview DeKalb
Parkview DeKalb Hospital has implemented these visitor restrictions:
One visitor per patient will be permitted in the following hospital areas:
• Hospital inpatient unit: One adult visitor per inpatient for the duration of the patient’s stay, with visiting hours for these units limited from noon to 8 p.m. daily;
• Emergency Department: One adult visitor per patient for the duration of the patient’s stay;
• Family Birthing Center: One adult visitor per patient for the duration of the patient’s stay;
• Pediatrics: Two adult parent or legal guardian visitors per patient for the duration of the patient’s stay; and
• Inpatient and outpatient procedures: One adult visitor per patient for the duration of the patient’s stay.
No visitors will be permitted for hospital patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. Exceptions may be granted for end-of-life situations on a case-by-case basis.
Authorized visitors will be identified with a wristband provided by hospital staff. Additional visitors will not be permitted in lobby areas.
These policies and procedures apply to all permitted visitors:
• All visitors must be adults (at least 18 years old).
• Visitors must not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and will be subject to screening upon arrival
• All visitors and patients are required to wear a face mask at all times inside any Parkview facility. If they don’t have a mask, they will be given one upon arrival. Failure to wear a mask throughout visitation will result in loss of visiting privileges.
Open entrances at Parkview DeKalb Hospital are:
• Emergency entrance, entrance 5;
• Entrances 36, 53, and 61 during physician/clinic hours only; and
• Entrance 40 during pharmacy hours only.
Lutheran Health
Lutheran Health Network properties issued these visitor restrictions:
• Face masks are required at all times.
• All visitors must be 18 years of age or older and will be screened upon entry.
• Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter unless seeking medical care.
• No visitors for COVID-19 patients or for patients awaiting COVID-19 test results.
• No visitors are permitted at The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Orthopedic Hospital, or in Continuing Care and Behavioral Health Units.
At Lutheran Health physicians practice locations:
• No visitors permitted unless the patient is a minor or needs special assistance.
• One visitor is permitted for obstretrics patients.
At Redimed and Medstat Urgent Care location:
• No visitors are permitted unless the patient is a minor or needs special assistance.
• One visitor is permitted for obstretrics patients.
